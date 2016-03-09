BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months
March 9 Beyaz Filo :
* FY 2015 net profit of 42.5 million lira ($14.72 million)versus loss of 8.5 million million lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 407.3 million lira versus 345.2 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.8870 liras)
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS