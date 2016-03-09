BRIEF-Auto Partner to issue series J shares via private subscription
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 9 Mr Bricolage Sa :
* Proposed dividend: 0.30 euros per share
* FY net profit, group share: 9.6 million euros ($10.58 million)
* FY EBITDA 36.3 million euros versus 42.2 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* Amazon announces two new additions to its fire tablet lineup - the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8