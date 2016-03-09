BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Terreis SA :
* FY gross rental income EUR 70.7 million ($77.88 million) versus EUR 71.9 million year ago
* FY EPRA recurring net income EUR 33.5 million, down 7.6 pct compared to 2014
* Proposes dividend of 0.76 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1TLFyRy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS