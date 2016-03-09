BRIEF-Ceapro Inc posts Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Ceapro Inc reports 2017 first quarter development highlights and financial results
March 9 Medtech SA :
* Says first Rosa Spine robot has been sold in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ceapro Inc reports 2017 first quarter development highlights and financial results
* Board recommends to awards 93.3 million riyals contract for hospitals renovation works to International Hospital Construction Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: