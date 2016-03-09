BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months
March 9 Conwert Immobilien Invest :
* Conwert will launch a voluntary public tender offer to KWG shareholders in con. with delisting
* Will launch a voluntary offer to acquire up to approx. 13.47 pct of shares from minority shareholders of KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG ("KWG") at a price of 10.80 euros per share
* Conwert is main shareholder of KWG, with a stake of slightly under 80 percent
* Offer will be made in connection with proposed delisting of KWG which is expected to take place on 20 April 2016
* After completion of offer Conwert will own a maximum of 93 percent of KWG's share capital
* On basis of offer price of 10.80 eur per share, conwert is offering a premium of about 5.7 pct compared to closing price of KWG share on 8 March 2016
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS