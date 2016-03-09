BRIEF-Ceapro Inc posts Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Ceapro Inc reports 2017 first quarter development highlights and financial results
March 9 Tigenix NV
* Announces launch of private placement to raise target amount of approximately EUR 15 million ($16.54 million) with institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ceapro Inc reports 2017 first quarter development highlights and financial results
* Board recommends to awards 93.3 million riyals contract for hospitals renovation works to International Hospital Construction Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: