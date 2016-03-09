BRIEF-Wallstreet Online raises FY 2017 outlook
* SEES FY 2017 TURNOVER: EUR 3,796 THOUSAND, EBIT: EUR 1,045 THOUSAND, EBITDA: EUR 1,198 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 9 Moody's
* Moody's rates Berkshire senior notes Aa2, stable outlook; also rates shelf registration
* Assigned Aa2 ratings to senior unsecured notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation in multiple tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEES FY 2017 TURNOVER: EUR 3,796 THOUSAND, EBIT: EUR 1,045 THOUSAND, EBITDA: EUR 1,198 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading within bidcorp for first 9 months of financial year 2017 has been positive