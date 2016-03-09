Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 Merkur Bank KGaA :
* FY net commission income was 10.4 million euros ($11.40 million) (2014: 9.8 million euros)
* FY profit before tax of 6.4 million euros
* FY total credit volume rose by 17.6 pct to 816 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada