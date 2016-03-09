Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 Immunovia publ AB :
* Announces agreement with Ehlers, Ehlers and Partner to develop and drive market access strategy of IMMray PanCan-d in Germany
* Under the agreement, Ehlers, Ehlers and Partner will provide advise on strategy and will counsel Immunovia in gaining entry into the German market of IMMray PanCan-d, the test developed for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon:
* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests