March 9 Immunovia publ AB :

* Announces agreement with Ehlers, Ehlers and Partner to develop and drive market access strategy of IMMray PanCan-d in Germany

* Under the agreement, Ehlers, Ehlers and Partner will provide advise on strategy and will counsel Immunovia in gaining entry into the German market of IMMray PanCan-d, the test developed for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)