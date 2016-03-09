Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 Coloplast
* Says Japanese healthcare authorities have decided to improve reimbursement for intermittent catheters
* Says this represents a breakthrough in Japanese market for Coloplast
* Says with improved reimbursement, the monthly supplement per catheter user will increase more than 50 percent
* Says 100,000 people in Japan in need of Coloplast's catheters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests