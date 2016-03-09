March 9 Coloplast

* Says Japanese healthcare authorities have decided to improve reimbursement for intermittent catheters

* Says this represents a breakthrough in Japanese market for Coloplast

* Says with improved reimbursement, the monthly supplement per catheter user will increase more than 50 percent

* Says 100,000 people in Japan in need of Coloplast's catheters