March 9 Jeudan A/S

* Q4 revenue 287.8 million Danish crowns ($42.33 million) versus 286.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBVAT 126.0 million crowns versus 118.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 169.2 million crowns versus 155.0 million crowns year ago

* For 2016 sees EBVAT of 550 million - 590 million crowns, revenue of about 1.2 billion crowns Proposes no dividend