March 9 Velto Cars SA :
* TK Invest Sp. z o.o. lowers its stake in company to 13.63
percent from 24.61 percent via sale of 2,562,247 company's
shares
* After acquisition of company's shares and registration of
capital increase Krzysztof Szczupak holds 31.76 percent stake in
Velto Cars
* After acquisition of company's shares and registration of
capital increase Skarbiec TMK Sp. z o.o. holds 16.16 percent
stake in Velto Cars
* Krzysztof Szczupak is CEO of Velto Cars
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)