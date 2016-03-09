March 9 Velto Cars SA :

* TK Invest Sp. z o.o. lowers its stake in company to 13.63 percent from 24.61 percent via sale of 2,562,247 company's shares 

* After acquisition of company's shares and registration of capital increase Krzysztof Szczupak holds 31.76 percent stake in Velto Cars 

* After acquisition of company's shares and registration of capital increase Skarbiec TMK Sp. z o.o. holds 16.16 percent stake in Velto Cars

* Krzysztof Szczupak is CEO of Velto Cars  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)