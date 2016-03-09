BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp raised quarterly cash dividend by 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.10 per share
March 9 Spar Group Ltd
* Detailed terms of acquisition of 60 pct of ordinary shares in Spar Holding Ag and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Concluded an agreement to acquire 60 pct of ordinary shares of Spar Holding Ag for CHF44.5 million
* Aquisition from existing shareholders of Spar Switzerland
* Wells Fargo explores the future of security & authentication