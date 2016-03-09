March 9 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* To start to acquire the company's own shares

* Says maximum number of shares to be acquired is 200,000, corresponding to about 0.2 pct of total number of shares

* Says share buyback shall start on March 16 at earliest, and end by end of next AGM in 2017, at latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)