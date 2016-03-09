BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Says new hybrid bonds of 45 million euros ($49.52 million) were more than three times oversubscribed and were allocated to 79 investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS