BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
March 9 Immofinanz AG :
* Announces successful completion of disposal of 10 million Buwog shares through an accelerated bookbuilding
* Selling price was equal to 17.1 euros per share, corresponding to a discount of 8.9 pct to today's closing price of shares
* Transaction is expected to settle on March 14, 2016
* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company's issued share capital
* This generated total gross proceeds to Immofinanz of approximately 171 million euros
* Following settlement of transaction, Immofinanz will hold approximately 28.5 million ordinary shares in company Further company coverage:
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
LISBON, May 17 Portugal is preparing to change the law to allow banks to deduct billions of euros in impairments from their tax bills over 15 years, a move that could sharply boost lenders' capital ratios, the senior government official in charge of taxation said.