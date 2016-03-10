March 10 Pharming Group NV :
* FY revenues from product sales increased to 8.6 million
euros ($9.4 million) (2014: 3.0 million euros)
* FY total revenues decreased to 10.8 million euros in 2015
from 21.2 million euros in 2014
* FY net loss is 10.0 million euros versus loss of 5.8
million euros a year ago (2014 excluding one-off 16.0 million
euro milestone: loss of 21.8 million euros)
* Says sales of Ruconest grew well in 2015
* Cash position, including restricted cash, decreased from
34.4 million euros at year-end 2014 to 31.8 million euros at
year-end 2015
* Says no financial guidance for 2016 is provided
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)