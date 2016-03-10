March 10 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
:
* Increased its annual profit in 2015 by 19.7 pct to 86.3
million Swiss francs ($86.55 million)
* Due to sale of swisspartners Group as well as currency
effects, FY assets under management fell by 9.3 pct to 45.6
billion Swiss francs
* Sale of swisspartners Group led to a decline in fee and
commission income by 21.5 pct to 149.6 million Swiss francs in
2015
* Proposes that general meeting of shareholders on May 4
increase dividend to 1.60 Swiss francs per LLB share
* FY loans to clients rose by 2.5 pct to 11.0 billion Swiss
francs
* Net interest income, before credit loss expense, fell in
2015 due to higher interest rate hedging costs by 3.0 pct to
132.5 million Swiss francs
* Is confident that thanks to its stable basis, its focused
business model, and its clear strategy, it will continue to
achieve operating progress in 2016 business year and generate a
solid net profit
