March 10 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* FY revenue decrease of 4.8 pct to 1,976 million Swiss francs ($1.98 billion)
* FY adjusted EBITDA at 627 million francs (-1.8 pct) with 80 bps margin improvement
* FY net loss of 113 million francs (45 million francs adjusted for IPO and refinancing
costs)
* Proposed dividend of 3 francs per share
* Guidance of 600 million - 620 million francs adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* Upon meeting its 2016 guidance, Sunrise expects to propose a dividend to AGM for financial
year 2016 in range of 3.24 francs and 3.36 francs per share to be paid from reserves from
capital contribution in 2017
($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)
