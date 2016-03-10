March 10 MHP SA :
* Q4 revenue $285 million versus $345 million year ago
* Q4 net loss $89 million versus loss of $110 million year
ago
* Q4 EBITDA $73 million versus $102 million year ago
* Q4 foreign exchange loss $130 million versus loss of $216
million year ago
* Says proposed dividend of $0.7529 per share to be paid as
an interim dividend for 2016 contingent upon completion of the
due diligence required by Luxembourg law, with a decision
expected by March 16
