March 10 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* Sales in 2015 of EUR 10.3 million ($11.30 million), 3%
increase compared to 2014 (EUR 10.0 million)
* FY EBITDA: EUR 0.3 million negative (2014: EUR 0.7 million
negative
* Raise expectation for turnover in 2016 to upper end of
marked growth range (7% to 12%)
* EBITDA improved in 2015; new contracts boost future sales
expectations
* FY net income: EUR 1.4 million negative (2014: EUR 1.7
million negative)
* Expects that turnover will increase substantially in
coming years
* Expect that in 2020 turnover will approximately be 75%
higher compared to total turnover of over EUR 10 million in 2015
