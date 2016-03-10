March 10 John Lewis Partnership

* Partners share 10% bonus

* Partnership bonus of £145.0m; 10% of salary (equivalent to more than 5 weeks' pay for partners with us for whole year)

* pension deficit of £941.6m, £307.7m (24.6%) lower than January 2015

* Pbt before exceptional items down 10.9% to £305.5m

* Profit fall entirely due to higher pension charges, arising from volatility in the market-driven assumptions, and lowerproperty profits - excluding these profits up around 7%

* Operating profit before property profits up £8.7m (3.9%) in Waitrose and £1.8m (0.7%) in John Lewis

* Net debt of £372.5m, £349.2m (48.4%) lower than January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)