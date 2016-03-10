March 10 Stenprop Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 31 December 2015

* Headline earnings were eur22.3 million (2014 pro forma: eur16.2 million) equating to a diluted headline EPS of 8.03 cents (2014 pro forma: 6.52 cents)

* Group expected adjusted diluted EPRA earnings per share for year ended 31 March 2016 of 10.32 cents per share

* Expects to declare a final dividend in June 2016 of 4.3 cents per share which, together with interim dividend of 4.2 cents per share, will give a total dividend relating to current financial year of 8.5 cents per share

* Basic earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders for nine-month period to 31 December 2015 were eur33.5 million (2014 pro forma: eur18.6 million)

* Whilst fluctuations in exchange rates used in our forecast may impact earnings, we remain on track to achieve our forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: