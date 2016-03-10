March 10 Aldermore Group Plc
* Underlying profit before tax up by 75 pct to 99 mln stg
* Net interest margin increased to 3.6 pct; in line with
management expectations (2014: 3.4 pct)
* Profit before tax, excluding IPO costs, up by 75 pct to 99
mln stg
* Now expect our return on equity percentage to be in
high-teens
* Net loans up by 28 pct to 6.1 bln stg; c71,000 customers,
up by 27 pct
* Final results
* Reported profit before tax up by 88 pct to 95 mln stg
(2014: 50 mln stg)
* Underlying cost/income ratio improved by 9pts to 51 pct
(2014: 60 pct)
* Asset finance up 29 pct; SME commercial mortgages up 50
pct; buy-to-let up 18 pct; residential mortgages up 42 pct
