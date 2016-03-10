March 10 Aldermore Group Plc

* Underlying profit before tax up by 75 pct to 99 mln stg

* Net interest margin increased to 3.6 pct; in line with management expectations (2014: 3.4 pct)

* Profit before tax, excluding IPO costs, up by 75 pct to 99 mln stg

* Now expect our return on equity percentage to be in high-teens

* Net loans up by 28 pct to 6.1 bln stg; c71,000 customers, up by 27 pct

* Final results

* Reported profit before tax up by 88 pct to 95 mln stg (2014: 50 mln stg)

* Underlying cost/income ratio improved by 9pts to 51 pct (2014: 60 pct)

* Asset finance up 29 pct; SME commercial mortgages up 50 pct; buy-to-let up 18 pct; residential mortgages up 42 pct