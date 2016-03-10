March 10 Raiffeisen Bank Aval :

* Statutory capital of JSC Raiffeisen Bank Aval has increased by uah 3,151,741,350 to uah 6,154,516,258 due to a private placement of additional ordinary registered shares of bank and registration of results of their placement by State Commission for Securities and Stock Market of Ukraine

* Thus, the bank's Tier 1 capital increasing process, announced on 25 November, 2015 during the procedure of signing of the corresponding agreement between Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has been completed

* Share of RBI in total stock of Raiffeisen Bank Aval reduced to 68.28 percent. EBRD's share amounts to 30 percent