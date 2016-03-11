March 11 Zug Estates Holding AG :
* Propose to shareholders in 2016 that payout be increased
by 10.8 pct to 20.50 Swiss francs per series B registered share
* FY property income grew by 4.4 pct to 39.1 million Swiss
francs ($39.7 million), operating income before depreciation and
revaluation rose by 4.0 pct to 39.2 million Swiss francs, and
net income increased by almost 50 pct to 67.1 million francs
* Continuing demand for property investment means zug
estates can expect to generate income from revaluation of
investment properties (net) in 2016 as well, but it is
predicting a year-on-year decline
