BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
March 11 Dottikon ES Holding AG :
* Will invest more than 100 million Swiss francs ($101.56 million) in its development and production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) over the coming two years Source text: bit.ly/1pccmFT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9846 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* INTENDS TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH DISTRIBUTOR THERAMED AG IN SWITZERLAND