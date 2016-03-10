March 10 Livanova Plc :
* Livanova Plc reorganisation plan for Cardiac Rhythm
Management business unit
* Plan also contemplates closure of company's research and
development facility in Meylan, France,
* Estimates that these actions will result in total pre-tax
charges of approximately $16 million to $21 million in 2016
* Reorganisation plan will result in a reduction of around
140 in workforce, primarily based at company's facility in
Clamart, France
* Plan contemplates consolidation of business unit's
research and development capabilities into clamart facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)