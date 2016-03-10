March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc:
* Valeant issues statement responding to the March 10th
letter from the House Oversight Committee
* Says declined to produce documents to oversight committee
covered by the attorney-client privilege
* Says preparing a log for Oversight Committee detailing
what documents are being withheld under that privilege
* Says produced more than 78,000 pages of documents to House
Oversight Committee
* "We have cooperated with the Committee's review from
beginning and look forward to providing them with the log,
pursuant to their request"
Further company coverage: