March 11 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA
:
* FY net profit group share of 40.5 million Swiss francs
($41.11 million), up 49.2 pct; consolidated net profit was 45.2
million Swiss francs
* FY consolidated revenue of 814.5 million francs compared
with 837.5 million francs in 2014, a decrease of 1.7 pct in
constant currencies
* Dividend increase to 3.50 francs per share
* FY operating profit for the year increased by 45.5 pct in
constant currencies to 59.1 million francs compared with 41.2
million francs in 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1LfPgbP
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)