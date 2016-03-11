March 11 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* FY net profit group share of 40.5 million Swiss francs ($41.11 million), up 49.2 pct; consolidated net profit was 45.2 million Swiss francs

* FY consolidated revenue of 814.5 million francs compared with 837.5 million francs in 2014, a decrease of 1.7 pct in constant currencies

* Dividend increase to 3.50 francs per share

* FY operating profit for the year increased by 45.5 pct in constant currencies to 59.1 million francs compared with 41.2 million francs in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1LfPgbP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)