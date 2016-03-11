March 11 Atria Oyj :

* Is entering poultry business in Sweden

* To purchase Lagerberg i Norjeby AB, a Swedish poultry business

* Says acquisition will increase its annual net sales by about 30 million euros ($33.48 million)

* Says parties will strive to conclude transaction during Q2