March 11 FIT Biotech Oy :

* H2 operating loss 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million) versus loss of 1.2 million euros year ago

* H2 revenue 0.00 euros versus 30,000 euros year ago

* Assesses that its operating profit for 2016 will be negative

* Has started raising additional financing to ensure implementation of its business plan and continuity of its business