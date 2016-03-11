Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
March 11 Old Mutual Plc
* CEO says break up could involve "equity activity" for emerging markets, wealth units
* CEO says expects "some" job losses at London head office
* CEO says IPO of some units is "one" option of break up
* Ceo says costs of London head office will be taken out as part of restructuring
* CEO sees keeping 15-20 percent minority stake in Nedbank Further company coverage: (Reporting by Richa Naidu (+44 207 542 0861))
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.