Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
March 11 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :
* Its unit Banco Inversis, owned in 49.99 percent, signs deal to buy operations of Spanish units of RBC Investor And Treasury Services (RBC I&TS)
* RBC I&TS is part of Royal Bank of Canada group
* Spanish operations of RBC I&TS are run by RBC InvestorServices Espana and RBC Investor Services Activos Source text: bit.ly/1YEToUG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.