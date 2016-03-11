March 11 Lundbeck :

* Says starts clinical phase III program with Lu AF35700 in patients with treatment resistant schizophrenia

* First study is planned to enroll about 1,000 patients in about 15 countries including U.S. and Canada and is expected to last around three years

* Lu AF35700 has been granted fast track designation in treatment resistant schizophrenia by FDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)