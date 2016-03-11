Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
March 11 Det norske :
* Oeyvind Eriksen, CEO of Aker, is new chairman of board, and Trond Brandsrud new member of board
* Det norske oljeselskap says Sverre Skogen has resigned from his duty as chairman of board, and Joergen C. Arentz Rostrup has at same time resigned from his duty as member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.