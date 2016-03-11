March 11 (Reuters) -

* Bank of America fired at least 15 senior bankers at its investment-banking unit in Asia this week as it pares jobs globally -Bloomberg, citing sources

* Among those let go by Bank of America in Asia investment-banking unit were three managing directors and 12 directors -Bloomberg, citing sources

* Execuitves leaving Bank of America include Wang Bing, Managing Director in China investment-banking and Patrick Steinemann, co-head of Asia Industrials Banking -Bloomberg

* Most of Bank of America job cuts came in Hong Kong, along with reductions in Singapore and Australia -Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/1RUxQRa)