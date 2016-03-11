Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
March 11 Investment Kinnevik Ab :
* Kinnevik says proposes Tom Boardman as new chairman of board and of Lothar Lanz as new director of board
* Tom Boardman has been a Director of the Board of Investment AB Kinnevik since 2011. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group, Woolworths Holdings, Royal Bafokeng Holdings and African Rainbow Minerals, and was a Non-Executive Director of Vodacom Group between 2009 and 2011. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.