March 11 Investment Kinnevik Ab :

* Kinnevik says proposes Tom Boardman as new chairman of board and of Lothar Lanz as new director of board

* Tom Boardman has been a Director of the Board of Investment AB Kinnevik since 2011. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group, Woolworths Holdings, Royal Bafokeng Holdings and African Rainbow Minerals, and was a Non-Executive Director of Vodacom Group between 2009 and 2011. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: