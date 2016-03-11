BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
March 11 Gn Store Nord
* Says announces a new share buyback program of 1,500 million Danish crowns ($224.3 million) to be initiated on Friday and be concluded no later than March 13, 2017.
* Says has appointed Nordea as lead manager of the programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6887 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* INTENDS TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH DISTRIBUTOR THERAMED AG IN SWITZERLAND