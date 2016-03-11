BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
March 11 Petrosibir (previously Shelton Petroleum) Q4:
* Revenue: SEK 6 (8) million
* Operating result: SEK 26 (0) million including a negative goodwill of sek 34 (0) million
* Operating result excl one-off items: SEK -1 (2) million Source text for Eikon:
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the U.S. grew, sending investors seeking safety into defensive sectors such as telecoms and food and beverage stocks.