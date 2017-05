March 11 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Shire chooses Oriola as logistics service provider

* Oriola and Shire Sweden AB, have signed a long-term cooperation agreement

* Starting on March 1, 2016, Oriola took over warehousing and distribution for Shire products in Sweden Source text: bit.ly/1pjWLVn

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)