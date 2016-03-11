March 11 Fresenius Medical Care

* Says Gerd Krick, chairman of the supervisory board , to run again for supervisory board

* Says to propose the election of Gerd Krick as chairman of the supervisory board in case of his reelection as a member of the supervisory board

* Says says Walter L. Weisman, Bernd Fahrholz to quit supervisory board

* Says appoints Citi's Deborah Doyle Mcwhinney, Sanofi's Pascale Witz to supervisory board