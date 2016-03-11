March 11 Centrale del Latte Di Torino & C SpA :

* FY revenue 96.8 million euros versus 100.4 million euros ($112.06 million) a year ago

* FY net profit 517,000 euros versus 791,000 euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.06 euro per share

* First months of 2016 have confirmed persistently sluggish food consumption

* Trend in milk raw material prices in latter months of 2015 continued in 2016 and for whole 2016 stability is expected compared to total cost in 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)