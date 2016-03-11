BRIEF-Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology unit to raise stake in property firm to 100 pct from 49 pct
May 17 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :
March 11 FFP SA :
* FY consolidated net income, group share was 159 million euros ($177.9 million), compared to 308 million euros in 2014
* At Dec. 31, 2015, NAV per share is 123.8 euros versus 94.6 euros a year ago
* Decided to propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/21mB9U0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based KEB Hana Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating at 'a-'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT KEB Hana's IDRs and senior debt ratings are underpinned by its Viability Rating, which reflects the bank'