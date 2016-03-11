Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
March 11 Valeo SA :
* Announces outcome of its 600 million euro ($670.6 million)bond issue with maturity in March 18, 2026
* BNP Paribas, HSBC, MUFG, Natixis and Societe Generale were joint leader managers on this transaction
* Bonds with 10-year maturity and a coupon of 1.625 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS, May 17 Belgian carpet maker Balta said on Wednesday it was planning to list on the Brussels stock exchange in the near future to raise about 138 million euros ($153.1 million) to reduce its debt.