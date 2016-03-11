BRIEF-Eastern Co updates on cigarettes production deal with Philip Morris
* To produce cigarettes for Philip Morris at $5.8 per 1,000 cigarettes upto less than 15 billion cigarettes
March 11 Limuru Tea Co Ltd :
* FY 2015 profit before income tax of 5.1 million shillings versus 2.1 million shillings year ago
* Recommends dividend of 1 shillings per share for 2015
* FY 2015 turnover of 122.4 million shillings versus 92.3 million shillings year ago Source: j.mp/1U6LHr5 Further company coverage:
