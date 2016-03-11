BRIEF-Medios Q1 sales revenue reaches EUR 51.8 mln
* MEDIOS AG CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE 1ST QUARTER AND CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017
March 11 Delta Lloyd NV :
* De Nederlandsche Bank ("DNB") confirmed Delta Lloyd's position that Highfields Capital's ("Highfields") request to enterprise court should be rejected
* Highfields requested to prohibit voting on proposed rights issue at shareholders meeting of 16 march 2016
* DNB states that a postponement of voting and ensuing uncertainty on rights issue is detrimental to Delta Lloyd
* Veb, main advocate for Dutch investors, has sent a similar letter to parties and enterprise court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MEDIOS AG CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE 1ST QUARTER AND CONFIRMS ITS SALES REVENUE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017
May 17 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :