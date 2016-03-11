March 11 Altinyag Kombinalari

* Decides to transfer 20 percent of Karsusan Karadeniz stake to Masum Cevik at 5.50 lira ($1.92) per share price

* After the transaction, company will discard Karsusan Karadeniz from consolidated statements since Altinyag Kombinalari will hold no stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

