BRIEF-Eastern Co updates on cigarettes production deal with Philip Morris
* To produce cigarettes for Philip Morris at $5.8 per 1,000 cigarettes upto less than 15 billion cigarettes
March 11 Altinyag Kombinalari
* Decides to transfer 20 percent of Karsusan Karadeniz stake to Masum Cevik at 5.50 lira ($1.92) per share price
* After the transaction, company will discard Karsusan Karadeniz from consolidated statements since Altinyag Kombinalari will hold no stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8714 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.