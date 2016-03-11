Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
March 11 Componenta Dokumculuk
* FY 2015 revenue of 801.6 million lira ($279.26 million)versus 760.0 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 24.4 million lira versus 20.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8704 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS, May 17 Belgian carpet maker Balta said on Wednesday it was planning to list on the Brussels stock exchange in the near future to raise about 138 million euros ($153.1 million) to reduce its debt.