Italy - Factors to watch on May 17
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
March 11 Selonda Aquaculture SA :
* Proposes to issue collateralized bonds up to 27.1 million euros ($30.23 million) Source text: bit.ly/1SFYU93 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS, May 17 Belgian carpet maker Balta said on Wednesday it was planning to list on the Brussels stock exchange in the near future to raise about 138 million euros ($153.1 million) to reduce its debt.